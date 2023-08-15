Brokers Issue Forecasts for WELL Health Technologies Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$170.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.72 million.

