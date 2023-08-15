Brokers Offer Predictions for Comcast Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comcast in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

