Brokers Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.18. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

