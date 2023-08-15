Brokers Set Expectations for Novavax, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

