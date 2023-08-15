Brokers Set Expectations for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 63,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 489,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

