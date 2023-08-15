Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of BN stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Brookfield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Brookfield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.