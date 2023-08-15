Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

BN stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $894,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Brookfield by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 16.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

