Brookline Capital Management Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush cut shares of Atreca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded Atreca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Atreca Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atreca

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $0.51 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 36.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

