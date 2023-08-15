Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

