Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 191 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,285 shares of company stock worth $9,187,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

