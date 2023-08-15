Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

