Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in AON by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON stock opened at $322.26 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

