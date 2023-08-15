Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $229.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average of $221.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.