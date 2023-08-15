Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock worth $9,685,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

