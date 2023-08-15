Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 17,938 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 226.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

