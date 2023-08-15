Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

WAT opened at $288.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.