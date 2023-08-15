Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,767,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,967,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

CHKP opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

