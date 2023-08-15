Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 225 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,247.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

