Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

