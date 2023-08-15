Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $2.27 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

