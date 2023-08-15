Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

