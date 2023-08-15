Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 67.46%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

