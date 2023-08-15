Bsr Reit to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.