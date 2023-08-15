BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $45.73 million for the quarter.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BurgerFi International
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.