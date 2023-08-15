BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 55.16%. The business had revenue of $45.73 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

