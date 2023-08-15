California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE CRC opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

