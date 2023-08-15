California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2 %
MarketAxess stock opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.77.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
