California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.10 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Snap-on worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.03.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

