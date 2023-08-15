California State Teachers Retirement System Has $22 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

