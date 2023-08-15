California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Bunge worth $22,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,453,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.