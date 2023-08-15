California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $263.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.71 and its 200 day moving average is $290.83. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.