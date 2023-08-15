California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,230 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

