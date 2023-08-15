California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,125 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Palantir Technologies worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,105,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

