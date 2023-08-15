California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 862 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Paycom Software worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

