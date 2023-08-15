Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.76.

OLPX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Olaplex by 298.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter worth $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 31.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Olaplex by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

