Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$8.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The stock has a market cap of C$623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.87.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 EPS for the current year.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.