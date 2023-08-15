Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$8.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. The stock has a market cap of C$623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.87.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of C$20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

