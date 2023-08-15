Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price to $17.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNYA. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.