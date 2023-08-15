Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$177.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$195.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$193.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$193.38.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

About Canadian Tire

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$157.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$173.17. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.