Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$193.38.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$157.58 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.24 and a 1 year high of C$189.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

