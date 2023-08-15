Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
About Cantaloupe
