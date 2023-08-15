Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

