Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.29 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

