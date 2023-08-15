Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $2,087,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

