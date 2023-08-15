CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,276,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

