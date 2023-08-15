CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

