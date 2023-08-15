Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

CET has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

CET stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.