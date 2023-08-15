Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE CET opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.63. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

