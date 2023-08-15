CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

