Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.64 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

