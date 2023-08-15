Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Down 1.6 %

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE CSR opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $8,194,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.