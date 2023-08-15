Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth $20,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter worth $4,505,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBR opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

